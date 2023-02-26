Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Kiss virtually! Chinese man invents 'kissing device' for long-distance couples; internet is divided

Chinese man invented a "kissing device" to create a tool that would enable partners to share digitally personal moments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 26, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Kiss virtually! Chinese man invents 'kissing device' for long-distance couples; internet is divided
Kiss virtually! Chinese man invents 'kissing device' for long-distance couples; internet is divided | Photo: Twitter

Every day, new technological innovations are improving the quality of life. In a strange incident, a Chinese man invented a "kissing device." Jiang Zhongli struggled to keep closeness with his partner while they were separated because of their long-distance relationship.

Their sole means of communication were phone calls because of the distance. During this time, Zhongli developed a novel strategy to deal with the difficulties experienced by long-distance couples. He was motivated to create a tool that would enable partners to share digitally personal moments. It was developed by a university in Changzhou, China, and is known as the "kissing device."

The device has touch sensors, actuators, and "silicone lips" that can imitate the force, motion, and warmth of a user's lips. The gadget can simulate a real kiss, according to the China-based Global Times. Long-distance couples can have "genuine" physical intimacy with the kissing gadget, according to its advertisement.

Many people who are in long-distance relationships are interested in the item since it can transmit the user's sound and recreate the motion of kissing. The gadget has sparked a social media buzz among many online users. On Twitter, a video of people utilising the phone-attached kissing device was posted.

The viral video has received over 12,000 views thus far. Netizens responded quickly to this trending device. While some found the device to be expressive and impressive, others criticised it as "vulgar" and "scary." One wrote, “I’m impressed. This is very lifelike".

 

 

The 'kissing device': How does it work?

To transmit a kiss, users must install a mobile app and put a gadget into their phone's charging socket. Couples who have paired with their partners using the app can start a video call and transmit recordings of their kisses to each other. According to CNN, a similar item dubbed Kissinger, a touch-sensitive silicon pad, was released in 2016 by the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia. The device costs 288 yuan (Rs 3,457).

READ | Viral video: Woman fondles two huge alligators, netizens call her 'super-human'

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Valentine's Day 2023: Tips for girls on how to prep for a romantic date night
Meet Virat Kohli's glamorous sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, whose style can give Anushka Sharma a run for her money
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Top 5 most searched WWE wrestlers of all time
Street food: Five best tandoori momos places in Delhi that will cater to your cravings
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Stunning Pakistani bride killer dance moves to 'Jalebi Bai' delights internet, viral video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.