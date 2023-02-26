Kiss virtually! Chinese man invents 'kissing device' for long-distance couples; internet is divided | Photo: Twitter

Every day, new technological innovations are improving the quality of life. In a strange incident, a Chinese man invented a "kissing device." Jiang Zhongli struggled to keep closeness with his partner while they were separated because of their long-distance relationship.

Their sole means of communication were phone calls because of the distance. During this time, Zhongli developed a novel strategy to deal with the difficulties experienced by long-distance couples. He was motivated to create a tool that would enable partners to share digitally personal moments. It was developed by a university in Changzhou, China, and is known as the "kissing device."

The device has touch sensors, actuators, and "silicone lips" that can imitate the force, motion, and warmth of a user's lips. The gadget can simulate a real kiss, according to the China-based Global Times. Long-distance couples can have "genuine" physical intimacy with the kissing gadget, according to its advertisement.

Many people who are in long-distance relationships are interested in the item since it can transmit the user's sound and recreate the motion of kissing. The gadget has sparked a social media buzz among many online users. On Twitter, a video of people utilising the phone-attached kissing device was posted.

The viral video has received over 12,000 views thus far. Netizens responded quickly to this trending device. While some found the device to be expressive and impressive, others criticised it as "vulgar" and "scary." One wrote, “I’m impressed. This is very lifelike".

Remote kissing device recently invented by a Chinese university student. The device is designed specifically for long-distance relationships and can mimic and transfer the kiss of a person to the "mouth on the other side" pic.twitter.com/G74PrjfHQA — Levandov (@blabla112345) February 23, 2023

The 'kissing device': How does it work?

To transmit a kiss, users must install a mobile app and put a gadget into their phone's charging socket. Couples who have paired with their partners using the app can start a video call and transmit recordings of their kisses to each other. According to CNN, a similar item dubbed Kissinger, a touch-sensitive silicon pad, was released in 2016 by the Imagineering Institute in Malaysia. The device costs 288 yuan (Rs 3,457).

READ | Viral video: Woman fondles two huge alligators, netizens call her 'super-human'