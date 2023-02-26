Viral video: Woman fondles two huge alligators, netizens calls her 'super-human'

screengrab

New Delhi: Are you always looking for videos that give you chill bumps? Then this video might be just what you're looking for. A video of a woman comforting two massive alligators has gone viral. @Thereptilezoo shared the shocking video on Instagram and it has so far amassed a whopping 44,000 likes on it.

A zookeeper is seen fondling two alligators with her hands in the viral video. And the enormous reptile appears to be equally fond of her.

"Alligators need some love tome times Darth was like awesome and Gomer was like a free hand out ok they are not pets" reads the caption on video.

The video has been viewed over 300,000 times and elicited a wide range of reactions from internet users. In addition to emphasising how dangerous the act was, netizens stated that alligators are not toys. Others simply asked that the woman exercise extreme caution when handling these dangerous reptiles.

"This is extremely dangerous," one user commented. "They're not pets, but they look so happy when you give them scratchies," another user commented. "She was going to get bit by gator 2," said a third. "This is just one of the many reasons why we adore this Instagram handle," a fourth added.