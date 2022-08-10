Kerala mother-son duo clear the Public Service Examination at the age of 42 and 24

In a unique turn of events, a mother-son duo has cleared the Public Service Examination (PSC) and both are now eligible to enter the government service in the state. The 42-year-old mother, Bindu secured 92 rank in the Last Grade Servants (LGS) examination and her son of 24 year old, Vivek cleared the Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) exam with a rank of 38, as per the Kerala PSC results, which were declared on August 3. Read below more about their journey together about clearing the Public Service examination.

Vivek attributed his success to her mother and father who encouraged him and arranged all facilities for them. The step to encourage her son led her to join a coaching centre, said Bindu from Malappuram, Kerala. Bindu’s actual goal was the ICDS supervisor exam and clearing the LGS exam was a "bonus". After three attempts, one for LDC and two for LGS, her fourth venture proved successful.

Bindu, who has been an anganwadi teacher for the past ten years, claimed that her friends, her son, and the teachers at the coaching centre all provided support and encouragement while she made numerous tries to pass the PSC exams.

"We went together to coaching classes. My mother brought me to this and my father arranged all facilities for us. We got a lot of motivation from our teachers. We both studied together but never thought that we'll qualify together. We're both very happy," Vivek told ANI.

The 24-year-old said that it was the fourth attempt by his mother to clear the exam, as she remained unsuccessful in all her previous attempts. After he became eligible to sit for the exam he joined his mother in coaching classes and regularly attended them, he said.

"I went regular at the coaching classes and my mother used to come on Sundays. As she was preparing for the ICDS supervisor examination, she got LGS as a bonus. She has attained this as a result of the efforts that she had put in for ICDS," Vivek said.

Candidates are entitled to clear the Kerala PSc Prelims in order to be eligible for the Mains exam which is followed by the Meeting round. Final selection of the candidates would be based on the score in the Mains and Interview round.

The age limit for PSC in Kerala for women candidates is 40 years for Stream-2 posts. However, some categories are provided with exemptions and relaxations in age.