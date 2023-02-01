Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

'Jhoome Jo Makhan': Amul doodle on SRK's Pathaan is viral, have you seen it?

The doodle shows animated versions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 'dancing' to Jhoome Jo Pathaan.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 04:22 PM IST

'Jhoome Jo Makhan': Amul doodle on SRK's Pathaan is viral, have you seen it?
screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan fever has gripped the nation, and it does not appear to be going away anytime soon. The film marked SRK's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. Fans are expected to celebrate his return by raising giant cutouts, cutting massive cakes, or wearing 'Pathaan' tees. Some fans have even taken to social media to share videos of themselves dancing to the film's catchy tunes. So, when Amul shared a quirky doodle of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on Twitter, it clearly drew a lot of attention on the social media.

"Jhoome Jo Makhan!" and "Puthaan Bread!" were the texts on the doodle. The doodle shows animated versions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 'dancing' to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is applying butter to a slice of bread while Shah Rukh Khan holds it.

"#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!" Amul captioned the post on Twitter.

Interesting, right?  Well netizens agreed and they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral post:

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
In pics: Amid their dating rumours, have a look at Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda's chemistry from The Archies shoot
Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nikhil Siddhartha: Actors who shut down baseless rumours like a pro
Aabha Paul looks sizzling hot in red bikini, latest photos of Gandii Baat actress leave netizens in awe
Meghan Markle's miscarriage to Prince William shouting at Harry, 5 big revelations made in docu-series
XXX actress Aabha Paul shows her sexy moves in viral videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Income Tax Slabs in Union Budget 2023-24: Zero tax for income up to Rs 7 lakh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.