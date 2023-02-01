'Jhoome Jo Makhan': Amul doodle on SRK's Pathaan is viral, have you seen it?

screengrab

New Delhi: Pathaan fever has gripped the nation, and it does not appear to be going away anytime soon. The film marked SRK's return to the big screen after a four-year absence. Fans are expected to celebrate his return by raising giant cutouts, cutting massive cakes, or wearing 'Pathaan' tees. Some fans have even taken to social media to share videos of themselves dancing to the film's catchy tunes. So, when Amul shared a quirky doodle of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from the film's song Jhoome Jo Pathaan on Twitter, it clearly drew a lot of attention on the social media.

"Jhoome Jo Makhan!" and "Puthaan Bread!" were the texts on the doodle. The doodle shows animated versions of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone 'dancing' to Jhoome Jo Pathaan. Deepika Padukone is applying butter to a slice of bread while Shah Rukh Khan holds it.

"#Amul Topical: The Badshah of Bollywood makes comeback with blockbuster!" Amul captioned the post on Twitter.

Interesting, right? Well netizens agreed and they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral post:

