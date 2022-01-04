Jeff Bezos welcomed 2022 with girlfriend Lauren Sanchez and 'crazy disco party', pics go VIRAL

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos welcomed 2022 in style with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Bezos shared photos of their "crazy disco party" on Sunday on Instagram. The party was attended by close friends and family members of Bezos. It is learnt that the gala new year party took place aboard a luxury yacht. The 57-year-old Bezos donned a colorful shirt and paired it with heart-shaped sunglasses to celebrate the day. On the other hand, Bezos' girlfriend Sanchez opted for a black ensemble.

The party was also attended by Lauren Sanchez's son Nikko Gonzalez, whom she shares with former NFL star Tony Gonzalez. Bezos' brother Mark Bezos and Tony Gonzalez also attended the party.

"They've been together four years now, so their families are really blended at this point. Their families are very close," said a source.

Bezos shared the photos of the New Year party on Instagram and urged his followers to "celebrate and grow". "But the new year is also a great time to take stock and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to each moment of your life. The good and the bad. All of it. Celebrate and grow," the Amazon founder said.

"I love you baby. For every reason and no reason," Sanchez wrote in the comments section.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez announced that they are in a relationship in 2019 after Bezos finalised his divorce with Mackenzie Scott.