ITBP personnel play volleyball at -20 degrees C along India-China border outpost – WATCH viral video

Indian Army never fails to surprise us with its unbattered chivalry. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were recently spotted playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet along the India-China border under extreme weather conditions. The army personnel were reportedly playing at a temperature of -20 degrees Celsius.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Uttarakhand along the China border at -20 degrees celsius.



(Source: ITBP)

Earlier, netizens showered a lot of love watching a 55-year-old mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal doing 65 push-ups at one-go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh. The ITBP central mountaineering team had then completed its first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri. Notably, the team reached great height without using any special mountaineering equipment and support system.

55-year-old ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal completes 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.



(Source: ITBP)

Some jawans of the Indian Army were earlier spotted patrolling in a snowbound region near Uttarakhand at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperature. The video, which surfaced on social media channel ITBP, was captioned with few lines from one of Jaishankar Prasad’s poem.

Indian Army jawans continue to serve the nation with relentless hard work even during extreme weather conditions. Such videos exemplify their shear dedication towards protecting the country.