Heart-wrenching viral video shows woman spotting her brother’s name at National War Memorial – WATCH

The National War Memorial in Delhi is one of the most surreal places in the national capital, as it instills an emotion of patriotism, respect, and loss for our martyred troops. One such video from the memorial will surely make your heart break.

A video was doing rounds on social media where a woman visiting the National War Memorial broke down in tears when she saw the name of her brother on a plaque. The emotional video has gone viral since it was uploaded and has drawn a lot of sympathetic reactions.

Shagun, who is the sister of Captain KD Sambyal, was not able to stop her tears when she saw his name written in gold on the war memorial. Her husband, who was filming the video, said in the viral Instagram post that the family didn’t have any idea about his name being in the memorial.

The caption on the Instagram post reads, “Today randomly we planned a trip to Delhi and after roaming Connaught Place, I told my wife let's visit National War Memorial," read the caption of the video shared by Shagun Sambyal's husband. He went on to explain that while he was taking photos of Captain Vikram Batra and Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia's names, inscribed in golden letter on the memorial walls, his wife came across her brother's name.”

“She suddenly found her brother's (Captain KD Sambyal) memorial and she called my name in excitement and told [me] 'look it's bhaiya's name. Shagun had no idea about this, even not her family knew, she was surprised and emotional at the same time,” Shagun’s husband added.

The tear-jerking video has gone insanely viral with over 13 million views and 1 million likes. People in the comment section showered praises for the Indian Army for their sacrifices and saluted Captain Sambyal for his service for the country.