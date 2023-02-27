Search icon
Passenger posts video of woman smoking ‘marijuana and cigarettes’ on Tatanagar to Katihar express train

A passenger posted a video of a woman smoking on the train. The laws behind smoking can land you in jail and will have to pay fine.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:07 PM IST

A passenger posted a video on the microblogging platform of a woman smoking “marijuana and cigarettes inside the train.” The passenger on the Tatanagar to Katihar expresses displeasure.

The woman boarded the train in Asansol and had spent the entire night smoking “marijuana and cigarettes,” says the passenger in a tweet. 

In response to his tweet, Railway Seva requested more information on the journey. 

Railway Sevaresponded to his inconvenience and said, “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

Laws behind smoking in trains:
You need to be careful if you have been smoking on the train since it could cost you a lot of money. The Indian Railways considers taking harsh measures against passengers who are caught smoking in trains, including arresting them. Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to ₹100. 

