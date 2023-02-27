Passenger posts video of woman smoking ‘marijuana and cigarettes’ on Tatanagar to Katihar express train

A passenger posted a video on the microblogging platform of a woman smoking “marijuana and cigarettes inside the train.” The passenger on the Tatanagar to Katihar expresses displeasure.

The woman boarded the train in Asansol and had spent the entire night smoking “marijuana and cigarettes,” says the passenger in a tweet.

इन लड़कियों ने रात भर गांजा और सीक्रेट करें पिया है

— Parmanand kumar Saw (@Parmana93518260) February 27, 2023

In response to his tweet, Railway Seva requested more information on the journey.

Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq11Jl or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

- RPF India

Railway Sevaresponded to his inconvenience and said, “Sir, we request you to please share the journey details (PNR/Train No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly on http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal."

Laws behind smoking in trains:

You need to be careful if you have been smoking on the train since it could cost you a lot of money. The Indian Railways considers taking harsh measures against passengers who are caught smoking in trains, including arresting them. Section 167 of the Railways Act specifies that anyone found smoking in a compartment despite prohibition or objection from a co-passenger is liable for a fine of up to ₹100.