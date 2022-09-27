'Invaders who are welcomed with open arms': Anand Mahindra shares video of Garba at Mumbai's Marine Drive

Photo: Twitter/@anandamahindra

Several videos and images of people getting ready to celebrate Navratri have appeared online as the Navratri excitement sweeps India. Mumbai joins the rest of the nation in observing the nine-day holiday with much joy and zeal.

Anand Mahindra, a business magnate, recently posted a video of Mumbai's Marine Drive during Navratri, and amazed internet users. The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra uploaded a video of a huge gathering of youth doing the garba. They are observed apparently dancing in a big circle on the street while dressed casually.

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 27, 2022

In the viral post, Mahindra noted that “these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms”. “Mumbai, Marine drive. The conquest and annexation of Mumbai’s streets is complete. But these are invaders who are welcomed with open arms. No place like Mumbai during Navratri. ( I know I’m going to hear howls of protest from cities in Gujarat!),” Mahindra wrote in his viral tweet.

Since being posted, the viral clip has received more than 2 lakh views on Twitter. A user commented, “Lovely share ! Anywhere, everywhere, the colonies, housing and cooperative societies, the enthusiasm and fun continues.” Actor Raveena Tandon also commented on the viral post, “My glorious country ! With its music , dance and Colors !! Whatever the occasion/ festival , we know how to celebrate! May life always be a music laughter filled journey.”

READ | 'Be a responsible tourist': IFS officer spreads awareness around forest cleanliness via viral post