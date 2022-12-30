Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Move over Ayesha, new Pakistani dance sensation Iffat Omar is here, watch viral video

Veteran Pakistan actress Iffat Omar dances at wedding with her husband in a viral video.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Move over Ayesha, new Pakistani dance sensation Iffat Omar is here, watch viral video
Iffat Omar dancing with her husband at a wedding goes viral | Photo: Instagram/Iffat Umar

After Pakistan girl Ayesha's dance video on Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja', now former Pakistani actress, model Iffat Omar is setting the internet on fire with her dance moves at a wedding with her husband. 

A video of Iffat and her husband Noor Jahan dancing to a classical song 'Mundeya Dupatta Chad Mera' is grabbing eyeballs. In the video, the couple is seen dancing to the song from the 1988 film Mukhra. The couple dances their heart out as the people around them clap in support. Iffat is seen wearing a pink and peach shirt paired with a gharara.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ILS Magazine (@ils_magazine)

 

Iffat Omar is well known for her bold personality and opinions. From calling Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar out to speaking ill about Imran Khan, she is fearless and unbothered about the backlash it gets her. She even went head-to-head against Ahmed Butt recently on his talk show, and slammed Behroze Sabwari for his ‘hypocrisy’.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top sports personalities with most followers on Instagram
Check out these 5 foods to eat to boost your energy during dengue
Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan gets brutally trolled for posing romantically with husband Danish Taimoor
Khushi Kapoor's unbelievable transformation from teenager to glamorous diva is surreal and inspirational, see pics
Type 2 diabetes: From fried food to fruit juice, avoid eating these items in high blood sugar
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a spring in THIS image
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.