Move over Ayesha, new Pakistani dance sensation Iffat Omar is here, watch viral video

Iffat Omar dancing with her husband at a wedding goes viral | Photo: Instagram/Iffat Umar

After Pakistan girl Ayesha's dance video on Lata Mangeshkar's song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja', now former Pakistani actress, model Iffat Omar is setting the internet on fire with her dance moves at a wedding with her husband.

A video of Iffat and her husband Noor Jahan dancing to a classical song 'Mundeya Dupatta Chad Mera' is grabbing eyeballs. In the video, the couple is seen dancing to the song from the 1988 film Mukhra. The couple dances their heart out as the people around them clap in support. Iffat is seen wearing a pink and peach shirt paired with a gharara.

Iffat Omar is well known for her bold personality and opinions. From calling Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar out to speaking ill about Imran Khan, she is fearless and unbothered about the backlash it gets her. She even went head-to-head against Ahmed Butt recently on his talk show, and slammed Behroze Sabwari for his ‘hypocrisy’.