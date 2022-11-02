Search icon
IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new photo with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi to celebrate one month of marriage

After the divorce of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan, he married the Kashmiri girl, Dr Mehreen Qazi on October 1.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

IAS Athar Aamir Khan shares new photo with wife Dr Mehreen Qazi to celebrate one month of marriage
Just a few days after marrying Dr Mehreen Qazi, IAS Athar Aamir Khan shared a new picture with her wife on Instagram his Instagram stories. In the new photo, the duo can be seen sitting together at a picturesque location and posing for a selfie. Sharing the photo of his wife, IAS Athar Aamir Khan dedicated a romantic caption to his wife and wrote, "You have made my life so beautiful & blessed! I love you @dr_mehreen."

Check out the photo here

The couple has a massive fan following on social media. IAS Athar secured the second rank in UPSC Exam 2015. Athar is one of those IAS officers who are always in the news. At present, Athar Aamir Khan is posted as Municipal Commissioner of Srinagar.

While Dr Mehreen is a Scientific Officer at Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Center Delhi. She has studied in Faridkot, Punjab, Ambedkar University in Delhi, apart from Britain and Germany.

To remind you, after the divorce of IAS Tina Dabi and IAS Athar Aamir Khan, he married the Kashmiri girl, Dr Mehreen Qazi on October 1. 

