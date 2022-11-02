Akshay Navami 2022: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, importance of celebrating Amla Navami

File Photo

The festival of Akshay Navami or Amla Navami is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Navami Tithi. Amla is also called the fruit of immortality so on this day, the Amla tree is worshipped as it considered being the abode of all Gods and Goddesses. This time Akshay Navami will be celebrated on November 2.

Akshay Navami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

This year, the Navami date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month will start at 11.04 pm on November 1, 2022, and will end at 09:09 pm on November 2, 2022. The auspicious time of worship on Akshay Navami will be from 06:34 in the morning of November 2 to 12:04 in the afternoon.

Akshay Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi

Take a bath on the day of Akshay Navami or Amla Navami and take a vow to worship. Pray that by worshiping Amla, you will be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and health. After this, offer water near the gooseberry tree facing east. Do circumambulation of the tree seven times and perform aarti with camphor. Give food to the poor under the tree and also eat the food yourself.

Akshay Navami 2022: Magical remedies of Amla

Planting an Amla tree in the house is also considered auspicious from the point of view of Vastu. Making a swastika of turmeric on the gooseberry tree on this day will maintain happiness and prosperity in the house. It is said that keeping gooseberry seeds tied in a green cloth and keeping it with you brings economic benefits. You can also keep this bundle in your safe or near your money. If you are a businessman, then you can keep a tied bundle of amla seeds in your money box.