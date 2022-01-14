'How do you do it?' asks netizen as food blogger eats candy crush parantha at Paranthe Wali Gali – WATCH viral video

A video that was recently shared on Instagram has garnered more than four lakh views as netizens are going crazy about a food blogger’s experiment. The video shows the food blogger taste a unique kind of parantha at Chandni Chowk’s famous Paranthe Wali Gali.

Chandni Chowk’s Paranthe Wali Gali is known for offering endless variety of paranthas at its ever-bustling shops. People here relish papad parantha, mirchi parantha, bhindi parantha, mawa parantha, rabdi parantha and what not! Well, another kind of parantha can now be added to your list as a shop at Chandni Chowk is now selling the candy crush parantha.

Yes, you read that right! This candy crush parantha was recently tasted by a food blogger Chahat Anand who visited Chandni Chowk’s Paranthe Wali Gali to dive deep into its sweetness. The filling of the deep-fried parantha was made by adding colourful candies and jujubes, which made it look like a calzone.

Watch the video here -

To our surprise, this candy crush parantha is served with a potato curry, pickeles and chutney. While Chahat did not comment was if the parantha was appetizing but she mentioned that it was extremely sweet.

The video on Instagram has more than 4 lakh views now and was shared with the caption, “Share this with someone who would try this candy crush parantha. Kisi candy crush khelne vale ka hi idea hoga ki bacho ko pasand aaega”.

The video received mixed reviews from people as many found the food combination quite bizarre. One of the user wrote, “Issshhh issshhh.. I will never try that. How do you do it?”. Another one commented, “Sweet paratha k saath aloo ki sabji kuch different hogaya ye toh”.

Well, one surely needs lots of sweet buds to try this candy crush parantha. Will you ever dare to taste it?