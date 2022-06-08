BoycottQatarAirways trends on Twitter; a spelling mistake, spoof video make it hilarious

(Image Source: Twitter)

#BoycottQatarAirways is trending on Twitter after several Islamic nations condemned the alleged derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Muhammad. Saudi Arab, Bahrain, Indonesia, Jordan, UAE, Maldives, Oman, Afghanistan were among the countries to condemn the remarks.

Going a step further, Qatar, Iran and Kuwait even summoned Indian ambassadors to hand over protest notes on Sunday. After international criticism, Nupur Sharma was suspended from the party for 6 years. Qatar was among the first to raise objections. The remark row also led to the boycott of Indian products in several Gulf countries.

After Qatar summoned the Indian ambassador over the unwarranted remarks, in a statement, the Indian embassy in Doha dismissed it as done by 'fringe elements'. After this, there was anger on social media as many Indian users took to Twitter to support Nupur Sharma and trended the hashtag #BoycottQatarAirways.

Qatar Airways is the national carrier of Qatar. The Indian Twitterati called for boycotting Qatar Airways over the country taking offence against the former spokesperson's remarks. Many on Twitter said they would never travel by Qatar Airways. Let us remind you that Qatar gave citizenship to noted painter MF Hussain who had painted nude and obscene photos of Hindu goddesses.

"#BoycottQatarAirways. If they can boycott Indian products, we can boycott them too! #IsupportNupurSharma," a Twitter user wrote. However, the boycott call became a butt of social media jokes after netizens spotted the usage of the wrong spelling of 'boycott'. #BycottQatarAirways had been trending against the steps taken by the Qatari government.

A Twitter user named Vashudev had posted a video calling for a boycott of Qatar Airways with the hashtag #BycottQatarAirways which had a spelling mistake. A few Twitter users claimed that Qatar was targeting Indians, so people should get together to boycott Qatar Airways.

There were a few who saw the funny side of the tweets as well. A spoof video has emerged with a hoax reaction of Qatar Airways CEO on the boycott call. Here are some of the tweets trending under the hashtag #BoycottQatarAirways.