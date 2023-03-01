Gurgaon: Man who stole G-20 flower pots arrested, here's what happened

Gurgaon: These flower pots were meant for the city in view of the G-20 summit. (File)

The man who allegedly stole flower pots kept in Gurgaon for the G-20 summit, has been arrested. The name of the accused is Manmohan who allegedly used his wife's luxury car for the crime. The video of the incident went viral. The police have recovered the car and the stolen pots from the accused.

The police are also trying to catch hold of the second person who was helping Manmohan pull off the theft.

Who is Manmohan? Manmohan is a resident of Gurgaon's Gandhi Nagar. The car in question was registered in Haryana's Hisar at his wife's name.

According to the initial investigation, Manmohan was returning from Delhi to Gurgaon. They saw beautiful flower pots. They stopped the car, put the pots in the car and left. Someone recorded their antics on his mobile camera.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's Sehrol area. The colour of the car is black.

These flower pots were meant for the city in view of the G-20 summit. The DLF Phase 3 police investigated the matter after the video went viral, reported Aaj Tak.

