Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Gurgaon: Man who stole G-20 flower pots arrested, here's what happened

According to the initial investigation, Manmohan was returning from Delhi to Gurgaon when the incident took place.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 11:29 AM IST

Gurgaon: Man who stole G-20 flower pots arrested, here's what happened
Gurgaon: These flower pots were meant for the city in view of the G-20 summit. (File)

The man who allegedly stole flower pots kept in Gurgaon for the G-20 summit, has been arrested. The name of the accused is Manmohan who allegedly used his wife's luxury car for the crime. The video of the incident went viral. The police have recovered the car and the stolen pots from the accused.

The police are also trying to catch hold of the second person who was helping Manmohan pull off the theft.

Who is Manmohan? Manmohan is a resident of Gurgaon's Gandhi Nagar. The car in question was registered in Haryana's Hisar at his wife's name.

According to the initial investigation, Manmohan was returning from Delhi to Gurgaon. They saw beautiful flower pots. They stopped the car, put the pots in the car and left. Someone recorded their antics on his mobile camera.

The incident took place in Gurgaon's Sehrol area. The colour of the car is black.

These flower pots were meant for the city in view of the G-20 summit. The DLF Phase 3 police investigated the matter after the video went viral, reported Aaj Tak.
  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
Shahid Kapoor's birthday: Check out the inside pictures of Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor sea facing house, price is....
Indulge in luxury: Discover 5 most expensive food items in the world and their shocking prices
Inside pics of Akshay Kumar-Twinkle Khanna's sea-facing home with garden, modern bedroom
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan: Internet services suspended for 48 hours in Bharatpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.