Group of girls recreate Deepika's Besharam Rang hook steps, video goes viral

Screengrab

New Delhi: Pathan's new song Besharam Rang has been making news for quite some time. While many people disliked the song, others loved and admired it. Others have even recreated the hook steps of this upbeat song and shared their own rendition. While we're on the subject, check out this video of girls dancing to Pathaan's Besharam Rang, which has gone crazy viral. The girls' performance on Besharam Rang is making the internet groove, and you should definitely check it out. The viral video is shared on Instagram by @divyas_choreography and it has amassed 106k views till now.

The video shows a group girls grooving to the Pathaan's popular song Besharam Rang. They even did the hook step, which involves dropping to the ground and twerking. And their flawless coordination has won them fans on social media. The video may also inspire you to shake a leg to the hit song. "Being Besharam This weekend" reads the video caption.

READ: Viral video: Man risks life to save dog from drowning, internet calls him 'real hero'

The video was shared a few days ago on Instagram and has since garnered over 106,000 views and counting. Netizens were highly impressed by the girls' performance and praised them in the comments box.

"Oh sweetheart you all are looking so beautiful!" posted an Instagram user. "This is so beautiful loved it," commented another. "wow amazing" remarked a third with fire emoticons. "This is so addictive, very well done.. i am impressed," wrote a fourth.

About Pathaan

Pathaan brings together Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for the first time. Siddharth Anand directs the film, which is produced by Yash Raj Films. It's the fourth entry in the YRF Spy Universe. The film is set to be released on January 25th.