Viral video: Man risks life to save dog from drowning, internet calls him 'real hero'

Screengrab

New Delhi: When we think of emotions like empathy and a desire to save others, we generally only think of superheroes. But some humans exhibit similar emotions and feelings too. You're probably wondering why we're suddenly talking about this. Well because an undated video of a human saving dog from drowning has gone viral on social media.

A man can be seen in the now-viral video holding on to a rope and descending a slope to rescue a dog. The dog's cries for help are audible. The man puts his own life in danger to save the dog. Others stood nearby, ready to assist him if necessary. With the help of a rope, the man brings back the dog to safety. Isn't it impressive? People are moved by the touching bond between man and dog depicted in the video.

The video shared few days back has already gathered more than 4.1 million views - and still counting. People thanked man for saving the dog. Many pointed out how scared the poor dog was. Netizens hailed the heroic gesture of the man and showered him with love in the comments section.

Check out some of the comments here:

One person in the Instagram comments said, "Insaniyat abhi jinda hai mere dost" A second person said, "Thank you so much thank you man thank you so much." A third person added, "Anxiety attack watching this! Omg thank you!."