SHOCKING! When a woman was arrested at airport for being too ‘good looking’

File photo

In a bizarre incident, a woman arrested in the US for skipping the tab at an airport restaurant had claimed that she was arrested because she was too “good-looking.”

The incident happened in September 2022 when 28-yearold Hend Bustami left Chili’s Tex-Mex outpost at an airport without paying the bill. When police was called by restautant management they found Bustami sleeping “near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” NY Post had then reported.

Bustami was arrested by the police and according to her arrest report, Bustami was not sober and she was “belligerent” with officers.

Bustami claimed “‘she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,’” police said.

It was later found that Bustami had another outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Bustami threatened to “‘spit on all [the officers]’” while saying that “‘officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,’” according to the report.

Bustami was later booked on misconduct charges.