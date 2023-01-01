Search icon
SHOCKING! When a woman was arrested at airport for being too ‘good looking’

Bustami was arrested by the police and according to her arrest report, Bustami was not sober and she was “belligerent” with officers.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 01:32 PM IST

File photo

In a bizarre incident, a woman arrested in the US for skipping the tab at an airport restaurant had claimed that she was arrested because she was too “good-looking.”

The incident happened in September 2022 when 28-yearold Hend Bustami left Chili’s Tex-Mex outpost at an airport without paying the bill. When police was called by restautant management they found Bustami sleeping “near the security checkpoint, hindering their operations,” NY Post had then reported.

Bustami was arrested by the police and according to her arrest report, Bustami was not sober and she was “belligerent” with officers.

Bustami claimed “‘she was being harassed because cops [had] never seen anyone as pretty as her,’” police said.

It was later found that Bustami had another outstanding warrant from Las Vegas Municipal Court.

Bustami threatened to “‘spit on all [the officers]’” while saying that “‘officers were perverts and were trying to rape her because they [had] never seen anyone as good looking,’” according to the report.

Bustami was later booked on misconduct charges.

Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Who is Aditi Hundia, girlfriend of Ishan Kishan and Miss India finalist
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Goa's Mopa International Airport inaugurated by PM Modi, named after late CM Manohar Parrikar
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
First-image
Optical illusion: Only a genius can spot a hidden deer in THIS pic
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
