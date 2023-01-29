Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Government school boy beautifully sings Arijit Singh's 'Desh Mere' in soothing viral video

The viral clip shows a schoolboy beautifully singing Arijit Singh's patriotic song 'Desh Mere' from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' movie.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 04:02 PM IST

Government school boy beautifully sings Arijit Singh's 'Desh Mere' in soothing viral video
screengrab

New Delhi: Do you remember 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo from Chhattisgarh, who overnight shot to fame online?  It seems like India is filled with talented kids. A government schoolboy from Rajasthan's Jodhpur has now captivated internet with his melodious voice and you should definitely listen to it. The viral video was shared on Facebook by user named Ashok Sharma and it shows a schoolboy beautifully singing  Arijit Singh's patriotic song 'Desh Mere' from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' movie. Before we say anything, watch the clip here and trust us it is simply a treat for music lovers. 

In the now-viral video, you can see a little boy wearing a school uniform crooning Arijit Singh's 'Desh Mere' song.  Despite his young age, the boy remembered the entire lyrics by heart. His voice was so melodious that it would surely brighten your day and cure your blues.  The caption details that boy studies in a government school in Bhopalgarh (Jodhpur)

The video garnered over 1.1 million views after being shared online. Netizens loved boy’s beautiful rendition of the popular song. Some even expressed that his unqiue talent will make him a big star one day. The comments section is replete with words lie 'wow' and 'awesome'.
 
Here’s how people reacted to viral video
“Very nice song god bless you beta,” posted an individual in the comments section. “Talent is hidden in every corner of our country Lovely  voice,” wrote another. A third shared, “Another future found it's opportunity. Best wishes to little one.....” “Superb performance,” posted a fourth.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From breaking Sachin’s record to incredible consistency in Ranji Trophy: The story of Sarfaraz Khan
Aabha Paul, Neelam Bhanushali, Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain: XXX, Gandii Baat stars who are internet night queens as well
Meet Jitendra Mani, IPS officer who lost 46 kgs in just 8 months
From Shubman Gill's 208 to Rohit Sharma's 264: Know all ODI double centurions in cricket history
Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.