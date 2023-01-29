Government school boy beautifully sings Arijit Singh's 'Desh Mere' in soothing viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you remember 10-year-old Sahdev Dirdo from Chhattisgarh, who overnight shot to fame online? It seems like India is filled with talented kids. A government schoolboy from Rajasthan's Jodhpur has now captivated internet with his melodious voice and you should definitely listen to it. The viral video was shared on Facebook by user named Ashok Sharma and it shows a schoolboy beautifully singing Arijit Singh's patriotic song 'Desh Mere' from 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' movie. Before we say anything, watch the clip here and trust us it is simply a treat for music lovers.

In the now-viral video, you can see a little boy wearing a school uniform crooning Arijit Singh's 'Desh Mere' song. Despite his young age, the boy remembered the entire lyrics by heart. His voice was so melodious that it would surely brighten your day and cure your blues. The caption details that boy studies in a government school in Bhopalgarh (Jodhpur)

The video garnered over 1.1 million views after being shared online. Netizens loved boy’s beautiful rendition of the popular song. Some even expressed that his unqiue talent will make him a big star one day. The comments section is replete with words lie 'wow' and 'awesome'.



Here’s how people reacted to viral video

“Very nice song god bless you beta,” posted an individual in the comments section. “Talent is hidden in every corner of our country Lovely voice,” wrote another. A third shared, “Another future found it's opportunity. Best wishes to little one.....” “Superb performance,” posted a fourth.