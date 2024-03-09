Twitter
Four leopards spotted casually strolling in residential area in Madhya Pradesh, video goes viral

A recently-shared viral video on social media captured the unusual sight of four leopards leisurely strolling through the staff quarters of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Mar 09, 2024, 06:36 AM IST

In a jaw-dropping video that has taken social media by storm, four leopards were spotted leisurely strolling through the staff quarters of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, Jabalpur. The footage, originally shared by user Anil Talwar on X, has ignited a flurry of reactions from stunned viewers.

Talwar, who uploaded the video on March 6, accompanied it with the caption, "Last night at 10 pm, staff quarters Ordnance Factory, Khamaria, Jabalpur." The clip begins with the majestic big cats casually wandering around the residential area. As the video unfolds, the leopards are seen gracefully leaping over a gate, one by one.

Since its posting, the video has garnered over two lakh views and counting, with more than 1,300 likes and a plethora of comments flooding the post. Social media users expressed their awe and concern about the rare encounter.

One user remarked, "Gosh! Four of them. In a way, we are lucky to have such a thriving big cat population. Hope the right balance is maintained & animal-human conflict is avoided."

Another shared their apprehension, saying, "I can't imagine how I would react if I saw a leopard on the side of the road while walking or cycling. Or even worse, I see one inside my compound as I walk in after work. How does the common man deal with this? Do the big cats attack humans?"

A third user found the behavior intriguing, commenting, "Interesting, usually leopards are solitary hunters. Very unusual to see them move around in packs like this."

The fourth commenter expressed amazement, stating, "Wow! Leopards are solitary creatures, and seeing a group is such a rare sight."

Adding a historical perspective, a fifth user recalled, "Khamaria is bordering jungles and hillocks which were infested with wild animals tigers (at one time) leopards etc. Even in the mid-seventies, one could not dare to move into the area."

