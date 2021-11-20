Ex-Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis sings 'Manike Mage Hithe', video goes viral - WATCH

Music has a universal language and this has been proven right by the Srilankan hit 'Manike Mage Hithe', which has created quite a stir on the internet and is no doubt one of the most popular songs of the year. Most people only know the tune of the song, yet people can't stop humming as soon as they hear it.

The Sinhalese song by Yohani has a huge fan following in India as well and many celebrities including Madhuri Dixit, Parineeti Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Rannvijay Singha, Neha Kakkar have also previously shared videos of them on their social media account, where they can be seen dancing to the song.

The latest famous name to croon the Hindi cover of 'Manike Mage Hithe' is Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The video was uploaded by Amruta Fadnavis on her Instagram account and has gone viral. “Amidst the ongoing heated political times, take a chill pill with this kool song," Amruta Fadnavis wrote as the caption.

Check it out here:

Amruta Fadnavis's version has garnered more than 25,000 views since being uploaded online on November 19.