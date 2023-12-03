Headlines

Watch: Badshah parties with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, netizens react

Hussain Dalal says producers lost 'morale' in him after facing backlash for Brahmastra dialogues: 'Main akela...'

Madhya Pradesh poll results: Crackers, sweets and colours; celebrations erupt as BJP crossed majority mark comfortably

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Hussain Dalal says producers lost 'morale' in him after facing backlash for Brahmastra dialogues: 'Main akela...'

Madhya Pradesh poll results: Crackers, sweets and colours; celebrations erupt as BJP crossed majority mark comfortably

INDIA bloc leaders to meet in Delhi on Dec 6 to chalk out strategy for Lok Sabha polls

5 ways to deal with work stress

10 Priciest wedding destinations in India

Bollywood actors who died before their last film released

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Hussain Dalal says producers lost 'morale' in him after facing backlash for Brahmastra dialogues: 'Main akela...'

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui reveals his mother died by suicide when he was 13, says 'unpe karza tha bas Rs 3500 ka'

Boycott Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah trends, fans slam makers, say 'we will not forgive you', here's why

HomeViral

Viral

Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

An elderly man's astounding defense against a crocodile using a frying pan has gone viral after a gripping video surfaced on Instagram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 02:58 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a heart-stopping encounter captured on video, an elderly man demonstrated remarkable bravery as he defended himself against a menacing crocodile using an unconventional weapon: a frying pan. The now-viral footage, which surfaced on Instagram, showcases the intense struggle between the man and the reptile.

The gripping clip reveals the man confronting the approaching crocodile, brandishing the humble kitchen utensil to ward off the predator. As the reptile lunges with its jaws agape, the man fearlessly strikes the crocodile on its head, forcing it to retreat into the wilderness. The remarkable act of self-defense unfolded in a matter of moments, leaving viewers astounded by the man's quick thinking and courage.

Since its upload, the video has captivated online audiences, amassing an impressive 227,000 likes. Social media users flocked to the comments section, expressing a spectrum of reactions to the astonishing encounter.

Commenters were quick to acknowledge the perilous situation, with one user remarking, "That man was only inches away from death. He’s lucky." Another praised the man's valor, stating, "The man is very brave."

The chilling nature of the incident was not lost on viewers, as another commenter articulated, "That was scary." A fourth individual echoed the sentiment, sharing, "Shivering I am, so scary."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This bollywood superstar's iconic bungalow to be turned into Rs 500 crore luxury housing project; check details here

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

Cleared IIT-JEE at 13, started job at 24, where is this Indian genius now and what is he doing?

Isha Ambani spotted giving 'boss lady' vibes at NMACC donning Rs 7.89 lakh Chanel jacket

David Warner hits back at X user for calling Australian players ‘arrogant’ after World Cup triumph

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE