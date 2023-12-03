Elderly man fends off crocodile attack using frying pan, video goes viral

An elderly man's astounding defense against a crocodile using a frying pan has gone viral after a gripping video surfaced on Instagram.

In a heart-stopping encounter captured on video, an elderly man demonstrated remarkable bravery as he defended himself against a menacing crocodile using an unconventional weapon: a frying pan. The now-viral footage, which surfaced on Instagram, showcases the intense struggle between the man and the reptile.

The gripping clip reveals the man confronting the approaching crocodile, brandishing the humble kitchen utensil to ward off the predator. As the reptile lunges with its jaws agape, the man fearlessly strikes the crocodile on its head, forcing it to retreat into the wilderness. The remarkable act of self-defense unfolded in a matter of moments, leaving viewers astounded by the man's quick thinking and courage.

Since its upload, the video has captivated online audiences, amassing an impressive 227,000 likes. Social media users flocked to the comments section, expressing a spectrum of reactions to the astonishing encounter.

Commenters were quick to acknowledge the perilous situation, with one user remarking, "That man was only inches away from death. He’s lucky." Another praised the man's valor, stating, "The man is very brave."

The chilling nature of the incident was not lost on viewers, as another commenter articulated, "That was scary." A fourth individual echoed the sentiment, sharing, "Shivering I am, so scary."