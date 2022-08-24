Dosa Printer? Viral video of gadget 'printing' crispy dosas leaves internet stunned

Photo: Twitter screengrab (@NaanSamantha)

Technology has come a long way from roti makers to dishwashers. A new machine, developed to print crispy dosa has been added to the list. Twitter user Samantha shared a video on the social media platform and people are completely stunned by the innovation.

In the video, the girl is seen adding dosa batter to one side of the machine. She then selects the thickness of the dosa and sets the number of dosa she needs.

The video has gained 58K views so far. “Just thinking whether after installation, will it give out a Mini Uttappam as test page. And what to do in case of Paper/Dosa Jam," commented a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “Oh wow! Wouldn’t mind tasting this. I a kind of sure it’ll be a disaster - but still."



