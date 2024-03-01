Doctors pull out cockroach from lungs of man struggling with severe breathing issues

Doctors at Amritha Hospital in Kerala, India, made a startling discovery when they extracted a cockroach from a man's lungs, resolving his severe breathing difficulties.

In a bizarre and alarming incident, doctors at Amritha Hospital in Kochi, Kerala, successfully extracted a cockroach from a man's lungs. The 55-year-old patient had sought medical attention due to severe breathing difficulties, which led to the startling discovery.

Headed by Dr. Tinku Joseph, the hospital's team of doctors conducted the procedure to remove the cockroach, as reported by Asianet Newsable. According to medical experts, the insect had caused the patient's respiratory distress.

Dr. Joseph explained that the patient had previously undergone a procedure involving a tube inserted into his neck, suggesting that the cockroach may have entered the lungs through this route. However, specific details about the earlier procedure were not disclosed.

Instances of insects causing such respiratory problems are exceptionally rare, noted Dr. Joseph. He emphasized the importance of avoiding negligence in medical care, which could potentially lead to such unusual occurrences.

Following the successful extraction, the patient was discharged from the hospital, presumably relieved to have the ordeal behind him.

This incident in Kerala echoes a similar unsettling case that gained attention previously. In Florida, a man experiencing frequent nosebleeds and general discomfort visited a doctor, only to discover a shocking cause – live bugs inhabiting his nasal cavity.

The doctors were astonished to find over 150 live bugs inside the man's nose, which were promptly removed. The patient received specialized treatment, including an anti-parasitic rinse, and was discharged with expectations of a full recovery. However, he will require regular follow-up appointments to ensure his continued well-being.