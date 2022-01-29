“Did they just fake it?” ask netizens as blogger makes cotton candy in clothes dryer – WATCH viral video

Have you ever tried to make cotton candy at home? Well, you definitely didn’t try using this technique. In a recently shared video, which has now gone viral on Reddit, Blogger Tammy Louise can be seen making cotton candy in a clothing dryer.

The video was originally posted on TikTok before it went viral on Reddit with over 13.7k upvotes. Despite garnering so much attention, the video hasn’t received much appreciation from netizens.

The three-minute video shows Louise making cotton candy in a step-by-step process. Firstly, she adds lots of sugar into the drum of a front-load machine. Next, she adds a can of blueberry soda into the drawer of the dryer. She claims that the cotton candy will be ready in a couple of minutes and would deposit in the air vent of the clothing dryer.

The video was reposted on Reddit by u/stuarty in the sub-Reddit r/StupidFood and netizens were quite amazed with the bizarre experiment.

Speaking of the dangerous repercussions of such an act, a user wrote, “How long until someone causes a fire when trying this?”. Another one commented, “how to ruin a dryer in 3 easy steps?”

Many netizens said that the whole act if totally fake. A user commented, “Did they just fake it?” Another one wrote, “Yeah except it’s fake, there’s a cut in between her adjusting the dial and the dryer starting to spin. She also never actually focuses the camera on the inside of the dryer while it’s spinning. She would have just vacuumed the sugar out and dumped out the soda before actually turning it on then mushed some store-bought cotton candy into that lint filter thing. This is on par with when Chan tricked people into microwaving their iPhones to charge the battery. Very cool to trick dumb kids into potentially starting a house fire”.

Would you try a cotton candy that is made in a clothing dryer?