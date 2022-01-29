Groom's friend falls in his lap during wedding reception - WATCH viral video to know what happened next

Wedding videos are all the rage on social media platforms right now. Every day several videos from wedding ceremonies go viral on social media which show the festivities, drama, dance that goes on during the ceremony. A hilarious video is currently going viral on social media which shows the groom's friends stumbling and falling on the groom himself during the wedding reception.

In the video which is going viral on Instagram, the friend of the groom can be seen falling over him hilariously. The video shows the bride and groom sitting on the stage. Two other people are also here on the stage who are showering currency notes on the newly wedded couple. However, the video then shows one of the groom's friends losing his balance and falling into the groom's lap.

Instead of reacting funnily to the situation, the video shows the groom getting angry and asking his friend to leave from there.

Watch the video here.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user named Divya Sharma. So far, it has more than 1,53,000 likes on it and hundreds of comments by netizens too. Some users suspected that the friend was drunk while others did not like the groom's reaction to the incident and reprimanded him for it. Many other people also found the video funny and bombarded the comment section with laughing emojis.

One user wrote, "Friend fell accidentally or by mistake but Dulhai Raja, you showed your actual nature and true colors", while another wrote, "Pi rakhi hai (He is drunk)."