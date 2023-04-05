Search icon
Desi girl's sizzling dance to 'Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' goes viral, netizens say 'peeche toh dekho'

Now, a video of a girl dancing to the foot-tapping song at a family function has emerged online and has left people wanting to dance too.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

New Delhi:  Ila Arun and Alka Yagnik’s song 'Mujhko Rana Ji Maaf Karna' from the 1995 film Karan Arjun has been a fan favourite since its release. The groovy number picturized on Mamta Kulkarni, was penned by Indeevar. Now, a video of a girl dancing to the foot-tapping song at a family function has emerged online and has left people wanting to dance too. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @haniya.001queen and it has accumulated 5.2 million views. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 In the short clip, a young can be seen shaking a leg to the track from Karan Arjun film. Her energy levels were literally unparallel and after watching the clip, you will surely want to join her. Her facial expression and killer movements are enough to win anyone's heart.

The video went viral with over  5.2 million views after being shared. Netizens were simply bowled over by the young girl's killer expressions and showered their love in the comments section. Many even shared love-struck and fire emoticons to express their appreciation.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:
An Instagram user wrote, “This is so good.” Another added, “Superb. Outstanding moves.” “Maazaa aagaya yaar” expressed a third. A fourth shared, “Nice. Very graceful. Keep going. All the best,.” “Nailed it,” posted a fifth.

