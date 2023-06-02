Search icon
Delhi Police's hilarious tweet goes viral after Elon Musk’s son asks ‘are there police cats’

Delhi Police quickly caught wind of Elon Musk's tweet regarding his son's inquiry about cat cops and responded.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:32 AM IST

Elon Musk (File Photo)

With their innovative social media posts and conversations, the Delhi Police never fails to dazzle netizens, and they have once again grabbed everyone's attention. This time, the police department's response to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet. The post soon gained popularity, leaving online users speechless.

The former Twitter CRO Elon Musk revealed that his 3-year-old son Lil X had asked him whether there were any police cats after seeing police dogs. 

Musk tweets, "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs."

Delhi Police instantly tweeted, "Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration."

Netizens started reacting after Delhi Police replied to Elon Musk’s tweet.

 

 

 

 

