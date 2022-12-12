Video: Deer gets trapped inside ATM after being chased by dogs in Gujarat (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Deer in ATM video: A video of a deer being trapped inside an ATM has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the poor deer can be seen looking for a way out of the ATM. The incident took place in Amreli in Gujarat’s Dhari where local residents recorded the incident. However, it is not known when the incident took place.

Reports suggest that the deer stuck inside the ATM after being chased by a pack of dogs. After it couldn’t get out, it started panicking and jumping around to escape. However, the forest department officials were informed later, and subsequently, the deer was released into the forest area.

Watch the viral video here:

