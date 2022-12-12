Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Video: Deer gets trapped inside ATM after being chased by dogs in Gujarat

Gujarat: The forest department officials were informed about the incident, following which the deer was released into the forest area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 08:05 AM IST

Video: Deer gets trapped inside ATM after being chased by dogs in Gujarat
Video: Deer gets trapped inside ATM after being chased by dogs in Gujarat (Photo: Screengrab from the viral video)

Deer in ATM video: A video of a deer being trapped inside an ATM has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the poor deer can be seen looking for a way out of the ATM. The incident took place in Amreli in Gujarat’s Dhari where local residents recorded the incident. However, it is not known when the incident took place.

Reports suggest that the deer stuck inside the ATM after being chased by a pack of dogs. After it couldn’t get out, it started panicking and jumping around to escape. However, the forest department officials were informed later, and subsequently, the deer was released into the forest area.

Watch the viral video here:

READ | Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat Chief Minister today, PM Modi to attend ceremony

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kylie Jenner shows off her curves in sexy bikini, photos go viral
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor THESE top B-town celebs moms whose maternity style is on point
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: TWS earbuds from OnePlus, Oppo, Boat and others under Rs 2,500
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Viral Photos of the Day: Ajay Devgn-Kajol give couple goals at Drishyam 2 premiere, Nora Fatehi looks hot in saree
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 541 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.