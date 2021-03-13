Couple faces online backlash for using ‘sedated lion cub’ as prop for wedding photography

You must have seen couples going overboard with their wedding photoshoots. From going to luxurious places to spending a fortune on wedding photography, couples leave no stone unturned to get their perfect pictures.

But this bride and groom took the trend a tad bit too far. This couple in Pakistan posed for their wedding shoot with a sedated lion cub and they are now facing severe backlash from netizens.

Photos and videos of the Lahore couple using a tranquillised lion cub as a prop for their event has gone viral on social media. The photos and images were shared by Studio Afzl, a bridal photography and events studio that has an online reach of over 1,17,000 followers on Instagram.

Also read Video of girl student proposing classmate goes viral - What happened next will surprise you

The posts which were shared with the hashtag #SherdiRani (Lioness Queen) have since been deleted from Studio Afzl official handle after they faced massive criticism from animal rights activists around the world.

But this case of animal cruelty didn’t go unrecorded as many people took screenshots of the photos and videos before they were deleted. A Pakistani NGO called ‘Save The Wild’ reached out to Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department asking them how they permitted using the lion as a prop.

“PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies?Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop.This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept.Rescue him please,” the NGO wrote on their Twitter handle.

The video was originally shared by a Twitter user by the name of Saltafa who shared the video on Twitter with the caption, “studioafzlofficial uploaded some very disturbing stories on Instagram, where a sedated lion cub and as being used as a prop during a wedding shoot. It is a living creature, this is beyond fucked up.”

@/ studioafzlofficial uploaded some very disturbing stories on Instagram, where a sedated lion cub and as being used as a prop during a wedding shoot. It is a living creature, this is beyond fucked up. pic.twitter.com/VjIgDlDOnz — Saltafa (@saltafa) March 7, 2021

Soon, the cruel deed caught the attention of animal rights activist and NGOs around the world who reshaped the videos. JFK Animal Rescue and Shelter shared a picture from the photoshoot on their Instagram handle seeking legal action against the studio.

Netizens called out the act of cruel where many said that the couple and the studio should be ashamed of themselves and many others asking for them to be punished.

What's wrong with people, a sedated Lion Cub as "prop" the couple starting a new life & the studio who did that should be ashamed, it's about time @GovtofPunjabPK must rethink their "captive breeding" policy, from political rallies to wedding shoots, animals as Props, it's sick — Faisal Amin Khan (@FaisalAminKhan) March 8, 2021

This is horrible. Sedating a lion cub in order for people to use them in photo props is the silliest thing I ever heard. Use the funds to abolish the wildlife exploitation don’t pay to support it. — Indira Seepersaud (@IndiraSeepersa1) March 8, 2021

This is atrocius!! Except humans no other living thing is Evil on this planet. These kind of people are a living proof and should be punished for such a heinous act. Please help rescue the baby cub!! @wildpakistan @PunjabWildlife — Ishika (@Ishika_Singh313) March 13, 2021

Although the practise of getting pictures clicked with sedated wild animals is abundant around the world, but an animal being used for a wedding photography was definitely a first.