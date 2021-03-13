Video of girl student proposing classmate goes viral - What happened next will surprise you

A video of a girl proposing to a boy at the University of Lahore has gone viral on social media. The video shows a girl going down on her knees to propose to a boy, who is supposedly her university fellow.

However, much to the horror of the students, both of them have been expelled by the University of Lahore administration. As being reported the university administration has also issued a notification to the student to expel them for proposing a boy in the presence of other classmates.

A section of netizens is also questioning the moral values of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. But there are also some who have come out in support of the students.

“A girl in proper hijab is also enjoying the love scene and making its video. That’s diversity! I support the couple and their way to express their love. Jeetay raho,” wrote one social media user.

Another social media user shared: “Seeing tweets about students being expelled over an innocent display of affection. Have not seen anything inappropriate in the videos being shared. Seems like joy & love are banned in Pakistan. Hope the admin reconsiders this unnecessarily harsh action.”