Concerns rise as pet owners choose 'Mickey Mouse ears' cosmetic surgeries for cats and dogs

In a concerning trend, animal experts in China are urging an end to the practice of subjecting pets to plastic surgeries to give them ears resembling those of Mickey Mouse, the beloved Disney character. Pet owners are increasingly opting for cosmetic procedures to enhance the appearance of their cats and dogs, a phenomenon causing growing unease among animal welfare advocates.

Cosmetic interventions on pets in China range from surgeries to achieve "Mickey Mouse ears" to tail docking, ear cropping, and even dying their fur for aesthetic purposes.

Recent backlash targeted a pet clinic in Chongqing, southwestern China, after it promoted a "Mickey ear" group purchase through an advertisement, as reported by the South China Morning Post. The clinic offered a special rate of 300 yuan (US$40) for the procedure, with the caveat that the discounted price would be contingent on the "factory's production schedule" and aimed to be completed by the Chinese Spring Festival.

But how exactly do pet surgeons create these "Mickey Mouse ears" for cats and dogs?

According to Liu Yundong, a dean at Beijing's Loving Care International Pet Medical Centre, the process begins with an unsuspecting animal undergoing a surgery under anesthesia, lasting about half an hour. Subsequently, the ears are shaped to remain upright, a procedure taking anywhere from 20 to 60 days.

While cosmetic surgeries on pets are not illegal in China, reputable hospitals in major cities typically refrain from performing them. Instead, such procedures are more commonly found in dog kennels and breeding facilities, noted the animal expert.

China emerged as the world's second-largest market for plastic surgery in 2020, surpassing $14 billion, according to a report by Daxue Consulting. Similar to South Korea, the country has witnessed a surge in demand for cosmetic surgery over the past decade, offering a range of procedures from nose reconstructions to subtle "lunchtime facelifts." The rise in cosmetic surgery is attributed to societal pressures and beauty standards fueled by celebrities and online influencers, with a significant portion of the clientele being young women.