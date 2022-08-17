Search icon
Uttar Pradesh: Chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh stolen from Lucknow godown

Uttar Pradesh: Chocolate bars were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, Cadbury chocolate bars worth Rs 17 lakh were stolen from a godown in the Chinhat area near Lucknow. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) in connection with the theft. The sweets were stolen from a house that was being used as a godown of a chocolate manufacturer under the limits of Chinhut police station.

"We have filed an FIR in the Chinhat police station. If anyone has any input, please come forward" Rajendra Singh Sidhu, the chocolate distributor said.

The Chinhut Police Station has registered the case under Section 380 of the Indian Penal Code.

In the FIR, Sidhu said that he was using the house as a godown for storing the chocolates and received a call from his neighbour on Tuesday informing him that the door to the house was broken.

The distributor said that thieves had emptied the godown and taken away digital video recorder (DVR) and other appliances of the CCTV security cameras.

Police have begun an investigation and are scanning footage from other CCTV cameras installed in the area for clues.

(With inputs from ANI)

