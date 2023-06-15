Chinese street vendor sells stir-fried pebbles with chilli and garlic, netizens ask 'are you serious'

screengrab

Viral news: The realm of unconventional food combinations knows no bounds, offering a plethora of peculiar concoctions from ice cream-filled samosas to chocolate-infused Maggi noodles. The internet acts as a treasure trove for these odd food fusions, with some turning out surprisingly delectable and others becoming downright disappointments. Now, a new entrant in the world of peculiar foods has emerged, capturing the attention of netizens—an eccentric dish known as stir-fried pebbles, being sold at a night market food stall in China.

A video shared on Chinese social media platforms showcased a vendor in Hunan province, located in central China, deftly preparing this unusual dish. The stir-fried pebbles were seasoned with a combination of fiery chili, pungent garlic, aromatic purple perilla, and fragrant rosemary. Curiously, each serving of this peculiar creation was priced at 16 Yuan (approximately Rs 184).

The vendor, shedding light on the dish, explained that these pebbles were not intended for consumption but rather to be savored by sucking on them, thereby complementing the overall flavor profile of the dish. As a curious twist, patrons were encouraged to retain the leftover pebbles and experiment with cooking them alongside other ingredients in subsequent meals.

In a light-hearted quip, the food stall owner remarked, "Pass on the pebbles for three generations. You may be gone, but the pebbles will still be there."

One might assume that this eccentric innovation was the brainchild of the street vendor, but in a surprising revelation, it was discovered that stir-fried pebbles trace their origins back to the Hubei province of Central China, boasting a rich history spanning centuries.

According to a report in the Guangming Daily, this dish, aptly named Suo Diu, meaning "suck and throw away" in English, originated along the banks of the Yangtze River. It was ingeniously invented by resourceful boatmen who faced dire food shortages during their expeditions. Remarkably, these pebbles possessed a distinct fish-like flavor, which was found to be remarkably compatible with wine.

Intriguingly, even in modern times, some elderly individuals in Hubei province continue to uphold the tradition of enjoying stir-fried pebbles while partaking in a drink. Furthermore, following the hardships endured during the Sino-Japanese War from 1937 to 1945, this unique dish also became embedded in the culinary heritage of China's southwestern Yunnan province.

Thus, amidst the vast array of peculiar food combinations, stir-fried pebbles have emerged as a remarkable and storied addition, blending a touch of culinary ingenuity with historical significance. As the world continues to explore the boundaries of gastronomy, these eccentric creations remind us that food culture is a dynamic and ever-evolving tapestry, where tradition and innovation intertwine to offer surprising delights for the adventurous palate.