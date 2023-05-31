Search icon
'Captivating beauty': NASA captures heart-shaped glacier on Pluto's surface, details here

Recently, NASA unveiled an extraordinary image that has sparked fascination—an intricately shaped heart glacier adorning the surface of Pluto.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 31, 2023, 09:17 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Every day, the vastness of the universe beckons with unexplored territories awaiting discovery. Devoted researchers and scientists from various space agencies continuously push the boundaries of knowledge, unearthing awe-inspiring revelations. Alongside these groundbreaking findings, they also unveil mesmerizing photographs and videos captured from the depths of outer space. Recently, NASA unveiled an extraordinary image that has sparked fascination—an intricately shaped heart glacier adorning the surface of Pluto. This captivating snapshot has enraptured the minds of countless individuals, illustrating the boundless wonders that lie beyond our planet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NASA (@nasa)

NASA took to Instagram and shared the pic with a caption that reads, "Our New Horizons spacecraft captured this heart-shaped glacier. It lies on Pluto’s surface, which also features mountains, cliffs, valleys, craters, and plains, thought to be made of methane and nitrogen ice,"

The captivating picture received an outpouring of love from Instagram users, who shared their thoughts through a range of comments. One user expressed their awe, stating, "Wow, what a remarkable capture! Many thanks to the New Horizons spacecraft."

Another comment echoed a sentiment shared by many, saying, "For me, Pluto will always be a planet."

A user questioned the reclassification of Pluto, remarking, "Why isn't Pluto considered a planet? It clearly has a heart!" 

Adding to the discussion, a fourth user beautifully stated, "Being afar doesn't diminish your place in the family," emphasizing the significance of Pluto despite its distance from Earth.

