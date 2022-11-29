Search icon
Stray bull gatecrashes Congress rally in Gujarat, party blames BJP| Viral video

A stray bull enters Congress leader Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's rally in Gujarat.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 09:29 PM IST

Stray bull gatecrashes Congress rally | Photo: PTI

A stray bull entered a rally in Gujarat's Mehsana where Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was addressing the crowd on Monday. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the bull is seen running around in confusion and Gehlot is urging people to remain calm. Rajasthan CM Gehlot blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for sending a bull into the crowd. 

The Gujarat assembly election for 182 members is scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The vote counting will happen on December 8. Campaigning for the first phase of the election ended today. A total of 788 candidates will contest 89 seats across 19 south Gujarat districts and the Kutch-Saurashtra regions.

Read: ‘This is Rajasthan Congress’: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot’s show of unity days after ‘Gaddar’ row

The ruling BJP, besides the Congress party, faces a third player this time in the form of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The AAP has fielded 181 candidates out of the 182 seats that will go to polls in the election.

