Bride breaks down after receiving wax statue of her late father at wedding, watch viral video

A bride experiences both great joy and great sorrow on her wedding day. And the bride's parents are experiencing just as many emotions. Unfortunately, some parents don't always get to be there to witness such a special day. Netizens have been brought to tears by a moving and beautiful wedding video that went viral. The viral video depicts a bride experiencing an emotional moment when her brother surprises her with their late father's wax statue. The bride's brother made a lovely gesture that touched not only the bride but also everyone else at the wedding.

The bride saw the almost lifelike figure in front of her as she entered the hall with her mother, her husband, and the rest of the family. She started crying right away, and even her mother was unable to control her sobs. The bride gave her father's statue a tender kiss before performing all the rites in his presence.

The video was posted on YouTube by "Raja Traveling Vlogs" and has already received over 18,000 views. After seeing the video, many viewers were moved to tears and touched, while some viewers were worried about what would happen to the statue after the wedding. As one user commented, "A very bad idea. There's a reason why we let the dead stay dead. What will happen to the statue now? Lock it up in a room? This is traumatizing for everyone. Poor wife. Did nobody think about her? She looks dumbfounded. 20 minutes of happiness will ruin YEARS of healing."

Another wrote, "Genuinely curious what they would do with it after the wedding? Keep it locked in a room? Keep it in the hall for him to stare at you? Stick a wick on top and use it as a candle when the power goes out? I need answers."

