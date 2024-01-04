Bengaluru: Groom, baraatis ride Yulu bikes to reach wedding venue, video is viral

A recent Indian wedding in Bengaluru made headlines as the groom and his wedding party arrived at the venue on electric scooters, creating a viral sensation on Instagram. A recent Indian wedding in Bengaluru made headlines as the groom and his wedding party arrived at the venue on electric scooter

In a delightful twist to the vibrant tapestry of Indian weddings, a recent nuptial ceremony in Bengaluru stole the spotlight as the groom and his wedding procession, known as "baraat," made a grand entrance on electric scooters. The unconventional arrival was captured in a now-viral video shared on Instagram by Traaexplore Weddings.

In the video, the groom, adorned in a traditional sherwani, made a stylish entrance by riding a Yulu bike out of a house, followed by his enthusiastic wedding party on similar electric scooters. The merry procession traversed the streets of Bengaluru, turning heads and attracting attention from onlookers. Upon reaching the wedding venue, the "baraatis" showcased their celebratory spirit by dancing to the beats of a dhol while perched on their electric scooters.

The video, aptly captioned "Baraat on Yulu bikes," has garnered over two million views on Instagram, sparking a flurry of reactions from social media users. The responses ranged from expressions of awe to a hint of skepticism.

One Instagram user humorously remarked, "And then they complain about traffic here." Another user expressed enthusiasm, stating, "This looks fun." Additionally, a keen observer predicted positive marketing outcomes for Yulu bikes, saying, "This will get good marketing for Yulu bikes."

Undoubtedly, this unique and unexpected wedding procession has not only added a colorful chapter to the rich tradition of Indian weddings but has also become a social media sensation, leaving users divided in their opinions about this innovative celebration on two wheels.