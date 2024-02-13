Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding: Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani visits venue with bahu Shloka

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani along with Bahu Shloka Mehta were spotted in Jamnagar to look after the preparations of the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.

The pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to begin on March 1, 2024. The wedding of India's richest man's youngest son surrounds a lot of media attention and conjecture. People are eagerly waiting to see what the Ambanis have been store.

The Ambanis and Merchants are currently in Jamnagar, Gujarat getting ready for the wedding. Recently, Nita Ambani, along with her daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta to see arrangements. Pictures from their visit have gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the pictures, Bhabi Shloka Mehta and Saas Nita Ambani are seen inspecting the arrangements. Nita Ambani meets the staff and thanks them for their tireless hard work. Shloka Mehta, accompanied by her husband Akash Ambani, who was minutely observing all the details of the preparations.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebrations are scheduled to begin on March 1 and will continue till March 3. Reportedly, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will perform at their wedding.

