After Gurugram, duo in BMW seen stealing flower pots set up for G-20 in Nagpur, video goes viral

In the viral video, a couple of men can be seen stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car.

New Delhi: Remember the viral video from Gurugram of a man in his luxury vehicle lifting flower pots put for the G-20 summit? The identical incident has occurred in Maharashtra's Nagpur, and a video of it has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, a couple of men can be seen stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

@NagpurPolice @trafficngp @nmccommissioner Youths stealing Plants set up for G20 event on wardha Road, Nagpur, Car MH 01 BB 8238. SAD, the culprits should be apprehended and punished. pic.twitter.com/uKe2ZPKO3o — Square and Compass (@DebuBhusawal) March 16, 2023

The viral video from Nagpur, dated March 15, shows a few men lifting plants set up for the G-20 event and putting them comfortably in the trunk of the vehicle they arrived in, a BMW.

Earlier also, two men were caught stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident happened in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP license plate. The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and putting them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colorful flowers can be seen in the area, along with a poster promoting the G20 summit.

Clip of the entire incident:

Manmohan was arrested after a video of his theft got viral on the internet. Yadav's vehicle was also seized by police, and a case was filed against him.