After Gurugram, duo in BMW seen stealing flower pots set up for G-20 in Nagpur, video goes viral

Headlines

Google turns 25: A look at first ever Google Doodle, story behind it

Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Sauda Khara Khara with his squad, video goes viral

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Google Pixel 7 deal out, currently available at Rs 7,899 after Rs 52,100 off

After Chandrayaan 3, Aditya L1, ISRO Chairman S Somanath reveals what's next for...

Nita Ambani conferred with 'Citizen Of Mumbai' award by Rotary Club of Bombay

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet child prodigy who was set to give Class 10 Board exam aged 6, her admission was cancelled due to…

Google turns 25: A look at first ever Google Doodle, story behind it

Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Sauda Khara Khara with his squad, video goes viral

10 Most beautiful Rajput princesses in Indian history

6 times Shah Rukh Khan easily beat other superstars in box office clashes

World Tourism Day: 9 cheap destinations for Indian travelers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Legendary actor Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

Watch: Vicky Kaushal grooves to Sauda Khara Khara with his squad, video goes viral

Naseeruddin Shah says 'I never wanted to be like my father', recalls considering him 'villain' of his life

Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, Vir Das bag nominations at International Emmy Awards 2023

HomeViral

Viral

After Gurugram, duo in BMW seen stealing flower pots set up for G-20 in Nagpur, video goes viral

In the viral video, a couple of men can be seen stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: Remember the viral video from Gurugram of a man in his luxury vehicle lifting flower pots put for the G-20 summit? The identical incident has occurred in Maharashtra's Nagpur, and a video of it has gone viral on social media.  In the viral video, a couple of men can be seen stealing plants set up for G20 event on Wardha Road, Nagpur in a BMW car. Before we say anything, watch the clip first:

The viral video from Nagpur, dated March 15, shows a few men lifting plants set up for the G-20 event and putting them comfortably in the trunk of the vehicle they arrived in, a BMW.

Earlier also, two men were caught stealing flower pots that were set up for a G20 event in Gurugram. The incident happened in broad daylight while the men were driving a high-end vehicle with a VIP license plate. The men can be seen on video taking the flower pots and putting them in the trunk of their luxurious car, while numerous other flower pots filled with in-bloom colorful flowers can be seen in the area, along with a poster promoting the G20 summit. 

Clip of the entire incident:

Manmohan was arrested after a video of his theft got viral on the internet. Yadav's vehicle was also seized by police, and a case was filed against him.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who failed class 6th, but cracked UPSC in 1st attempt to become IAS officer with AIR...

8 Mile actor Nashawn Breedlove dies at 46

Champaran Mutton director Ranjan Kumar shares how his film reached semifinals of Student Academy Awards 2023 | Exclusive

'My position at ISRO was threatened, could have been...': ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Raghav Chadha makes dashing entry in ivory sherwani, sunglasses at his wedding with Parineeti Chopra, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside Mukesh Ambani's uber-luxurious Rs 74 crore Manhattan house

Kiara Advani flaunts her curves in bold cut-out black dress, netizens call her ‘queen of hearts’

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE