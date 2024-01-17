Headlines

'Aakhir kyu': Louis Vuitton's Rs 2.8 lakh 'sandwich bag' sparks online debate

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has turned heads with the debut of its latest creation, the "Sandwich Bag," during the Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 06:34 AM IST

Luxury fashion took an audacious turn as the renowned French brand Louis Vuitton presented its latest creation, the Sandwich Bag, during the highly anticipated Spring-Summer 2024 fashion show. This unique accessory, resembling a classic paper bag, hit the market on January 4, turning heads not only for its distinctive design but also for its jaw-dropping price of ₹2,80,000 – a figure that has left fashion enthusiasts both intrigued and astonished.

Crafted under the creative vision of Pharrell Williams, the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, the Sandwich Bag made its debut as part of Williams' inaugural collection for the iconic fashion house. Constructed from premium leather, the bag is meticulously designed in the exact color as the brand's famous shopping bags, as proudly stated on Louis Vuitton's official website.

Featuring the same iconic 'Louis Vuitton' and 'Maison Fondée En 1854' lettering found on their traditional bags, the Sandwich Bag seamlessly combines luxury with practicality. The bag boasts a zipped pocket and a double flat pocket, offering both style and organization for the discerning buyer.

Measuring 30 centimeters in length, 27 centimeters in height, and 17 centimeters in width, the Sandwich Bag is not merely a fashion statement; it stands as a bold declaration of opulence and exclusivity.

Public reactions to this daring creation have flooded social media platforms, with users expressing a range of emotions from surprise to amusement and disbelief. On X, one individual asked, "Would you buy this? Louis Vuitton Leather Sandwich Bag by Pharrell." Another offered a deadpan comment, stating, "A Louis Vuitton sandwich bag priced over $3000." Meanwhile, a third user expressed astonishment, proclaiming, "The 'Pharrell Williams' Louis Vuitton Sandwich Bag. This is crazy!"

In a more lighthearted tone, a fourth individual joked, "Always find this stuff interesting to make everyday items like a paper bag into high fashion." Another user playfully commented, "So now you can even flex with a lunch box? No, this is hard."

