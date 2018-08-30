You can't afford to miss Shilpa Shinde's Bigg Boss 11 'frenemy' Vikas Gupta's 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' birthday post for her

Ex Bigg Boss 11 contestants Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta's journey on the controversial reality show was one that was full of crests and troughs. The duo, who entered the show as arch enemies, finally exited the house on a friendly note. Both Shilpa and Vikas left no stones unturned to make life hell for each other inside the glass walled house but later on, their equation became cordial when Vikas destroyed his favourite sweatshirt to save Shilpa from nominations.

A separate article will be required if we went to delve deeper into how the dynamics of their relationship kept on changing during their stint on the show, and we're not sure if even that would be enough. Anyway, recently, Shilpa celebrated her birthday and what caught everyone's attention was the heartwaming manner in which Vikas wished Shilpa.

Vikas took to his Instagram account and shared a video which was a montage of some of their moments spent inside the Bigg Boss house. Vikas also wrote a lovely note along side the video.

He wrote, "“I was thinking how would be the best way to wish you today .. after big boss when we met , the one thing we spoke were about these VMs and Shikas .. we never realised our journey as colleagues could have resulted into something like this also . So this one was the closest that came .. In your imperfection lies your strengths , a very Happy Birthday Shilpaji aka @shilpa_shinde_official .. you are an amazing women may you get love luck success and all that you and aayi desire for you . #happybirthdayshilpashinde #journey #Evolution #vikasgupta #shilpashinde #mutualrespect #zindagigulzarhai P.S. the last line is from the show . So kindly shut . Colleagues and a lot of mutual respect . Hope you liked the charms .”(sic)

Watch the video right here:

A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Aug 28, 2018 at 11:19am PDT

Those who've tuned in late, both Shilpa and Vikas went on to become the finalists of the show. While Shilpa went on to become the winner of Bigg Boss 11, Vikas Gupta finished on the second runners up spot.