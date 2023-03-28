Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Lataa Saberwal diagnosed with laryngitis, may lose voice if...

Credit: Lataa Saberwal/Instagram

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Lataa Saberwal, recently, took to Instagram and revealed that she has been diagnosed with early nodules on her voice box. She also mentioned that he can lose her voice as it is a serious issue.

The actress wrote, “Just visited the ENT for my throat. I have developed early nodules on my voice box hence I have been suggested complete voice rest for at least a week. I have been put on steroids as that is the only way it can heal."

She further wrote, “It is a serious issue if I don't take care, it can lead to permanent voice alteration or loss of voice is also feared.” However, later she deleted the post. But on Monday, she said that she will get back to work after recovery.

In 2021, Lataa announced that she has decided to quit the world of daily soaps. Saberwal made the official announcement about her career through an Instagram post on February 6.

In her post, Saberwal, besides making the shocking announcement also mentioned that though she is bidding adieu to television serials, she will be open to web shows, series, movies or even a cameo on OTT/films.

"Announcing it formally, that I have quit daily soaps though I am open for web, movies or a great cameo. Thank you daily soaps for being an integral part of my life," Lata's note on Instagram read. For the unversed, Lataa was seen opposite her real-life husband Sanjeev Seth in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, also participated in the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 6'.

In the show's spin-off too, Lata played an important part, again as Rajshri Maheshwari. Lataa made her acting debut with 'Geeta Rahasya'. She later went on to do shows like Kehta Hai Dil, Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Naaginn, Main Teri Parchhain Hoon, Who Apna Sa and Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Not only Lataa is a talented actress but also a popular YouTuber who has worked in films like Ishq Vishk, Vivah and Prem Ratan Payo.

