Kareena Kapoor flaunts her back in a glamorous orange dress, netizens say 'wow Bebo': Watch

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor never disappoints us with her style, grace and beauty. She is one of the most glamorous actresses in the industry and has a huge fan following across the country.

On Tuesday, The Laal Singh Chaddha actress was seen donning an orange backless dress and the video of her is now going viral on social media. Celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared the video and wrote, “From her pregnancy days to covid days this lady is always a workaholic #kareenakapoorkhan is unstoppable when it comes to work.”

Netizens reacted to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “wow Bebo.” The second one said, “she looks so beautiful and elegant.” The third person commented, “this dress is hot.” The fourth person mentioned, “Kareena you are looking beautiful.” Another said, “She is looking good phele se.”

Meanwhile, On Friday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film 3 Idiots.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan, and Taimur in Africa.

In the video, she said, "This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there's something fishy and please don't say that they are coming for Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure." She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Irani.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani 3 Idiots was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics. Soon after the actors dropped their videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and shared their excitement. (With inputs from ANI)

