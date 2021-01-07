'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai' actor Shivangi Joshi reacts to reports of her exiting show

One of the most loved shows on Indian television, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's' latest storyline has piqued the interest of the audiences who want to know about the fate of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) after a promo showcased their favourite character's death.

Soon after the promo went viral, rumours that the lead actor Shivangi Joshi will be exiting the show started doing the rounds. However, during a recent interaction with ETimes, the actor revealed that she isn't exciting the show anytime soon.

In fact, both Shivangi and Mohsin disclosed what their first reactions were when they learnt about Naira's death sequence.

"The reports did not bother me, but yes I was surprised. I was thinking about the rumours that suddenly why are these doing the rounds. But as I knew they were rumours I did not bother much. Whatever is going to happen you all will get to know in the next 10 days. We can't say much about the storyline but yes it is emotionally very taxing. I would request all the fans of Yeh Rishta to continue loving us the way they have been doing it for the last 20 years," Shivangi told ETimes.

Speaking about her reaction when she was narrated Naira's death sequence, Shivangi said, "I started crying, I wanted to stop my tears and I tried my best to control my emotions but I couldn't control myself. Even Rajan Shahi sir asked me why are you crying but I had no answer. While rehearsing I was choked because of the emotions."

Stating that even his eyes welled up with tears on hearing the sequence, Mohsin said, "It is going to be an interesting twist...There is one sequence which is 20 minutes long and while reading the scene I had tears in my eyes as well. Even while rehearsing the sequence."

For the unversed, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', which premiered in 2009, apparently is the fourth longest-running Indian television soap opera. The daily soap initially starred Hina Khan and Karan Mehra in the lead. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were cast as the show's protagonist.