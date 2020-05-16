'Would love to take the story forward': 'Paatal Lok' lead actor Jaideep Ahlawat talks of potential season 2

Amazon Prime Video's latest Hindi original in the thriller genre Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma, released on Friday and was loved and appreciated by audiences for its performances and storyline. In addition to this, critics are also praising the show as a well made gritty crime drama that was a long time coming.

In a recent interview, the lead star from the show, Jaydeep Ahlawat said that a season 2 for the show could already be in the works. Jaideep said, "Of course, there’s a possibility. As far as I know, the hint that I have gotten is that Sudip (Sharma, show creator) sir is already working on it [scripting season 2]. I hope it happens and I would love to take the story forward."

He further added, "It might be a different case or the continuation of the same case as season 1, I don’t know. But, I would love to play Hathiram again. His involvement has just started. Hathiram has just entered the game. We feel that he will finally start now. Now, things are in his favour."

For the uninformed, Jaideep plays police inspector Hathiram Chaudhary of Delhi who is tasked with bringing four attempted murderers to justice. The series also features actors Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, and Abhishek Bannerjee Sharma. Sudip had earlier said he endeavored to explore the multiple faultlines that run across in the Indian society.

The creator had said in a statement, "It’s always been on my agenda to try and understand this country better; and even in my forties, it continues to fascinate and yet disturb me. When you think about it, you realise multiple fault lines run across the country; be it because of economy, class, rural and urban divide, etc. - we can deny it, but they do exist."

The series has been inspired by the ancient realms of Swargalok (heaven), Dharti Lok (earth), and Paatal Lok (netherworld). The show has been shot in 110 cities across the country, including Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh.