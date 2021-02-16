Headlines

Wild stare of love or revenge? Nia Sharma, Ravi Dubey sizzle in new poster of Jamai 2.0 Season 2

"Their chemistry is here to intoxicate the viewers. It’s more passionate and the journey definitely gets enthralling with every episode," Nia shares.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 16, 2021, 08:29 PM IST

ZEE5 recently released the trailer of its upcoming series 'Jamai 2.0' season 2 and it received a thunderous response from the critics and fans alike. Especially, the chemistry between Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma has been the talk of the town.

Fans have been waiting in anticipation to see their favourite couple Roshni and Sidharth back together. This time the on-screen couple is filled with more wilderness and passion. To satiate their eagerness, the makers have released the very first poster from the series and the fans could not keep calm. 

The question is, is it a stare of love or revenge between Roshni and Sidharth? 

Nia Sharma and Ravi Dubey sizzle in the new poster, check it out here:


Talking about the poster release, Nia Sharma shares, "Roshni and Sidharth are wilder in the second season with love & revenge taking centre stage. Their chemistry is here to intoxicate the viewers. It’s more passionate and the journey definitely gets enthralling with every episode. I hope the audience likes the poster and watch Jamai 2.0 Season 2 on 26th February on ZEE5."

Jamai Raja premiered for the first time in 2014 as a television show on ZEE TV and ended after a successful 3-year run. In 2019, ZEE5 announced a treat for fans with the first season of the Jamai 2.0 franchise, a digital spin-off of the popular television show. After season one received a thunderous response, the second season of the show is underway with a bigger plot twist and more glamorous look.

It is an initiative by ZEE5 to create a digital spin-off of some of the most iconic ZEE TV series, by bringing them back in a new avatar for OTT release, a move that fans have appreciated and loved in abundance.

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 will feature original leads Ravi Dubey as Sidharth & Nia Sharma as Roshni, Achint Kaur as DD in pivotal roles with Sudhanshu Pandey, Vin Rana and Priya Banerjee. Directed by Aarambhh M Singh, the second season will put relationships to a test of a lifetime with romance taking centre stage.

Jamai 2.0 Season 2 premieres 26th February on ZEE5

