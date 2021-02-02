Nia Sharma flaunts her plunging neckline in viral photos, leaves 'Anupamaa' actor Sudhanshu Pandey impressed

Nia Sharma is one of television's bold actors who is not afraid to flaunt her figure in Indian as well as western wear. On Monday, Nia posted three photos on her Instagram account in which she donned a plunging neckline off-shoulder blouse with a lehenga. The sexy pictures of Neha were appreciated by some users on Instagram, however, Nia was also heavily trolled for the choice of her outfit for the bridal shoot.

On fan wrote, "@niasharma90 me fan tha tumhara lekin mujhe abhi saram Aa rhi h ye bhi kyo pahna tumne. me app ke pehnawe par comment nhi karna chata lekin……..? Nia app ese kon pahnta h kapde."

Another fan shared a similar comment on Nia's photos and asked, "Yeh Blouse Tha."

Meanwhile, actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who plays the role of Vanraj Shah in the popular TV show 'Anupamaa', seemed mighty impressed by Nia's photoshoot and shared a comment saying, "This may call for a third lockdown."

Many other fans of Nia also spoke in her support and appreciated the way she carried the bold outfit. For the uninformed, Nia did a photoshoot for ace designer Payal Keyal. The makeup was done by Neha Adhvik Mahajan for the cover of Wedding Vows magazine.

This is not the first time that Nia was trolled online for her looks and outfits. Last year, Nia had faced backlash for her 'Dirty 30' birthday cake. Many users had called her out for the same and used words like "vulgar, shameless' for the actor.

On the work front, Nia was last seen on television in Naagin 5 where she played the role of Brinda. The supernatural thriller was halted due to the lockdown and later shut down due to low TRPs.

Besides Naagin, Nia has been seen in popular television shows like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai among others.