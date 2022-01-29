'We will ruin your career': Divyanka Tripathi reveals details about her casting couch experience

Television popular actress Divyanka Tripathi opened up on her casting couch experience and shared how people lure or threaten artists.

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is a popular name. She has been associated with multiple projects, and 'Yeh Hai Mohaabatein' is one of her best projects. However, even Tripathi has seen a low phase of her career. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about the casting couch by saying that when you finish a show, and then the struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money, she had to pay bills, EMIs, etc. Divyanka said that there was a lot of pressure, and then an offer comes like ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. The actress instantly dismissed such offers.

The actress further revealed that this had happened with her before the #MeToo movement, and she was even threatened of getting her career sabotaged by such leechers. Divyanaka added that people who make such offers will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind.

She further asserted that they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career. However, Divyanka would laugh at such puny threats and she strongly believes that her talent will get recognised, and she'll get work through that basis.

Apart from hit shows, Tripathi even participated and won the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' with her husband actor Vivek Dahiya. Last year, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and she ended up being the runner-up. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Divyanka opened up on rejecting 'Bade Aache Lagte Hain 2' opposite Nakuul Mehta by saying, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about. If I don’t feel for that project, it would be wrong on my part to accept the offer and then won’t be able to give the results that I am expected to give.”