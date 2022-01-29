'We will ruin your career': Divyanka Tripathi reveals details about her casting couch experience

Headlines

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

BAN vs AFG, Asia Cup 2023: Mehidy Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim shine as Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 89 runs

Rajasthan: Rajnath Singh to flag off 3rd phase of BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' on Monday

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Asia Cup 2023: Ex-Team India pacer set to officiate in 250th ODI as match referee during IND vs NEP game

Most expensive buildings in the world

ADHD diet: Foods that are good for hyperactive kids

Bigg Boss Telugu 7: Confirmed contestants of Nagarjuna-hosted show

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Amit Shah Blasts INDIA Block Over Stalin’s Remark, Says Not First Time They Insulted Sanatan Dharma

Asia Cup 2023: Aakash Chopra, Saqlain Mushtaq & Other Experts Open Up On India vs Pakistan Battle

Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pak: Saqlain Mushtaq Predicts His Favorite Pick Between India And Pakistan

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to end their four-year marriage after 'serious problems'? Here's what we know

Sara Ali Khan impresses netizens by dropping goofy pictures with Ibrahim Ali Khan, fans say 'brother acts like bestie'

Meet Pooja Gor, Dulquer Salmaan's co-star from Guns & Gulaabs, who calls herself 'accidental actor', left studies as....

HomeTelevision

Television

'We will ruin your career': Divyanka Tripathi reveals details about her casting couch experience

Television popular actress Divyanka Tripathi opened up on her casting couch experience and shared how people lure or threaten artists.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 29, 2022, 11:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi is a popular name. She has been associated with multiple projects, and 'Yeh Hai Mohaabatein' is one of her best projects. However, even Tripathi has seen a low phase of her career. During an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about the casting couch by saying that when you finish a show, and then the struggle starts again. There was a time when there was no money, she had to pay bills, EMIs, etc. Divyanka said that there was a lot of pressure, and then an offer comes like ‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break’. The actress instantly dismissed such offers. 

The actress further revealed that this had happened with her before the #MeToo movement, and she was even threatened of getting her career sabotaged by such leechers. Divyanaka added that people who make such offers will convince you in such a way that everyone in the industry is doing it. This is how they lure you that if you don’t do it then you will stay behind. 

She further asserted that they have sometimes gone to the level that if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career. However, Divyanka would laugh at such puny threats and she strongly believes that her talent will get recognised, and she'll get work through that basis.

Apart from hit shows, Tripathi even participated and won the dance reality show 'Nach Baliye 8' with her husband actor Vivek Dahiya. Last year, she participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and she ended up being the runner-up. Recently, while speaking to ETimes, Divyanka opened up on rejecting 'Bade Aache Lagte Hain 2' opposite Nakuul Mehta by saying, “After working for so many years into this industry if it is me or anyone as an actor we should have at least this liberty to choose a project which I am passionate about. If I don’t feel for that project, it would be wrong on my part to accept the offer and then won’t be able to give the results that I am expected to give.”

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

On Aditya-L1 launch, Congress hails ISRO, says India started sun journey in 2006

Viral video: Girl impresses passersby with exceptional football skills in crowded mall, watch

Internet's cutest viral video: Baby elephant's cute trunk exploration will make your day, watch

Aditya L1 mission: First Earth-bound firing to raise orbit today; know how, what will happen in 125-day journey to Sun

KBC 15: Amitabh Bachchan reveals how Sarojini Naidu helped his father marry outside community, says 'many people...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at her father's funeral; Shraddha Arya, Nandish Sandhu, others pay their last respects

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Badshah, MC Stan, others attend screening of AP Dhillon: First of a Kind

Viral Photos of the Day: Ameesha Patel raises temperature in crop top, Parineeti Chopra flaunts her smile

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE