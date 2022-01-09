Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in vacation photos with Vivek Dhaiya - See here

5/5

Divyanka Tripathi, who appeared in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' had to stay away from her Vivek for a couple of months. According to Koimoi, while talking about the same, the actress said, "It’s not easy for both of us, for Vivek and I, to be away for such a long time. I doubt we have ever been away for so long. We’ve actually prepared each other step by step. Like I ordering additional groceries for him, so that he is comfortable. He took care of every item in my luggage so that I don’t miss out on anything."