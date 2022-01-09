Divyanka Tripathi looks gorgeous in vacation photos with Vivek Dhaiya - See here

Divyanka Tripathi has a huge fan following on social media, she often shares her vacation pictures on Instagram,
One of the most popular television actresses is Divyanka Tripathi. She made viewers fall for her even she appeared in the television serial 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann' in 2006. The actress has a huge fan following on social media, she often shares her vacation pictures on Instagram. (All Images: Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram)
1. Divyanka Tripathi loves travelling
From her Instagram profile, it seems Divyanka Tripathi loves traveling. Her profile is filled with pictures in which she can be seen enjoying her vacations.
2. Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi got married to Vivek Dahiya on July 8, 2016, in a private ceremony in Bhopal.
3. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya in
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya recently went on a trip to Abu Dhabi. They have been sharing their throwback pictures from their latest vacation on Instagram.
4. Divyanka Tripathi- Vivek Dahyia chemistry before marriage
According to Hindustan Times, Divyanka Tripathi while talking about her dad's reaction to Vivek Dahiya, had said, "Dad did raise eyebrows and I hadn't seen him doing that in the case of my earlier 'friends'. This happened because it was clear that Vivek and I were planning to marry. Next, Vivek was interviewed by my dad, sister and brother-in-law. I too was interviewed by his family in a closed room."
5. Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya during 'KKK 11'
Divyanka Tripathi, who appeared in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' had to stay away from her Vivek for a couple of months. According to Koimoi, while talking about the same, the actress said, "It’s not easy for both of us, for Vivek and I, to be away for such a long time. I doubt we have ever been away for so long. We’ve actually prepared each other step by step. Like I ordering additional groceries for him, so that he is comfortable. He took care of every item in my luggage so that I don’t miss out on anything."